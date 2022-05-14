Empoli-Salernitana 1-1, le pagelle delle due formazioni
EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicario 7.5; Stojanovic 6.5, Romagnoli 6, Luperto 6.5, Parisi 6.5 (32' st Cacace 6); Zurkowski 6 (28' st Benassi 6), Asllani 6.5, Bandinelli 6 (28' st Henderson 5.5); Verre 6 (32' st La Mantia 6); Pinamonti 6, Cutrone 6.5 (12' st Bajrami 6). Allenatore: Andreazzoli 6.5.
SALERNITANA (3-5-2): Sepe 7; Gyomber 6, Radovanovic 6.5, Fazio 6.5; Mazzocchi 6 (34' st M. Coulibaly 6.5), Kastanos 6 (8' st Bonazzoli 7), L. Coulibaly 5.5 (1' st Ruggeri 6), Ederson 5.5, Obi 6 (17' st Zortea 6); Verdi 5.5 (34' st Perotti 5), Djuric 6.5. Allenatore: Nicola 6.5.
ARBITRO: Massa di Imperia 6